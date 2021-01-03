Netflix and Prime Video are reshaping India's creative landscape amid threats of censorship; Netflix invested $400M in original content in India in 2019 (Hannah Ellis-Petersen/The Guardian)

Hannah Ellis-Petersen / The Guardian:
Netflix and Prime Video are reshaping India’s creative landscape amid threats of censorship; Netflix invested $400M in original content in India in 2019 — The streaming giants are making bold TV shows but the threat of censorship looms large,nbsp; — This year’s Emmy awards …
Netflix and Prime Video are reshaping India's creative landscape amid threats of censorship; Netflix invested $400M in original content in India in 2019
