Mulder’s spectacular burst puts Proteas on top at Wanderers

Wiaan Mulder’s excellent form with the ball continued as the Proteas established a powerful position at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Highveld Lions star, who actually labels himself batting all-rounder, struck twice in his second over to turn the tide for the home side after opener Kusal Perera did his best to ridicule bullish pre-match expectations that South Africa’s attack would steamroll the visitors.

He added another scalp shortly before the break to boast incredible figures of 3/1 in three overs, in the process leaving Sri Lanka on a perilous 84/5.

After opening with a maiden, Mulder – whose seamers seem ideally suited to a slower Bullring surface – got a delivery to slant across the dangerous Perera, who got a thick edge to a half-hearted drive.

It was a vital wicket as the 29-year-old – a hero on Sri Lanka’s tour here in 2019 – had monopolised the scoring up to that point in galloping to 60 off 67 deliveries.

Perera feasted on the extra pace of Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla, who allowed him to free his arms and score at a rapid rate.

His care-free style threatened to spoil the Proteas’ progress before the spectacular collapse.

Buoyed by Perera’s wicket, Mulder snapped up Kusal Mendis four deliveries later, keeping his line tight again and exploiting the batsmen’s hard hands towards the ball.

In his next over, he had Lahiru Thirimanne (17) caught in the slips after the left-hander shaped to play to leg.

Not to be denied, Nortje (2/33) polished an excellent session for the hosts by dismissing debutant Minod Bhanuka with some extra bounce that found the splice of the bat.

South Africa’s attack, in general, was more disciplined than the corresponding period in Centurion last week though there was a period after the first hour where they fizzled out as Perera ramped up his assault.

However, the Islanders' decent position

Teams:

Proteas

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.