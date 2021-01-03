Monique Samuels Explains WHy No Amount Of Money Can Get Her To Return To RHOP

Real Housewives of Potomac fans have been calling Andy Cohen out for showing a clear bias towards Candiace Dillard during the season five RHOP reunion. Monique was offered a contract to return to season six; however, she revealed that she declined Bravo’s offer.

Other than not needing the money that the network pays, Monique also said goodbye to the series because of the way she was portrayed on the reunion episode.

In an interview with All About the Tea, she also revealed the shady things that went down before they filmed the sit down. Apparently, Samuels and her glam squad were purposely told to check in to the wrong hotel before filming.

Had she not spoken to Karen Huger, she would’ve been caught completely off guard.

LIVE Q&A Panel Discussion on my Tea With Monique YouTube Channel!

‘We are arriving in New Jersey. Me and my glam team spent hours in the car with my parrot and my husband and my hairstylist and my makeup artist. And when we got to the hotel, not that it was a bad hotel, it just like the usual hotel Bravo would have us stay at.’

That’s when Karen called her and asked where they were staying. It turns out it was a completely different hotel. Monique had to pay out of pocket for rooms at the correct venue.

‘Thank god we found out that night and we were able to sit down and have a glass of wine and regroup. We would have been thrown off our game, mentally, emotionally, and physically had that happened the same day.’

In addition to the hotel room snub, she revealed that there were multiple scenes that she filmed that didn’t make it on the show that contributed to her seemingly being a heartless villain after the fight between her and Candiace Dillard.

Lastly, the mother of three revealed that she was going to set to return for another season but decided to quit after seeing the reunion.

Bravo may have made a huge mistake by trying to amp up the drama because Monique is a fan-favorite of the franchise.





