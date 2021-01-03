Miley Cyrus Uses Her Sex Toy Collection as Home Interior Design

Instagram

In a new interview, the 28-year-old ‘Plastic Heart’ singer, who dated fellow singer Cody Simpson for 10 months before splitting back in August, shares a little bit about her love life.

–

Miley Cyrus has revealed how she uses her sex toy collection at home. In a new interview with Sirius XM radio’s “Barstool Sports”, the “Hannah Montana” alum said that in addition to buying sex toys “for herself,” she put them on display at her home.

“I like sex toy. I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design,” so the 28-year-old singer/actress revealed matter-of-factly. “Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand.”

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker went on to say that she’s currently enjoying the freedom of choosing whatever designs she wants for her Los Angeles Mansion, which she reportedly purchased for $4.95 million last July, following her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. “When I come home, I get to choose what f***ing colour the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all f***ing three colours. And so that just really feels really good,” she said of her house that boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, lagoon style swimming pool and more.

During the interview, the “Plastic Heart” singer, who dated Cody Simpson for 10 months before splitting in August, shared a little bit about her love life. “The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me,” she divulged.

Miley is never one to be shy in sharing about her sex life. Earlier in December, she told Howard Stern in an interview that she opted for an online sex video call during coronavirus pandemic to stay safe. “I do a lot of FaceTime sex — it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID,” she said at the time.

“I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people … it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s f**ked up,” Miley continued.