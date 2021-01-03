Mike Evans suffers knee injury after major milestone

Mike Evans reached a huge milestone early in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but the excitement quickly disappeared after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star suffered a knee injury.

Not long after he became the first receiver in NFL history to begin his career with seven straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards, Evans appeared to hyperextend his left knee while attempting to catch a pass in the end zone. He tried to walk off the field under his own power but was unable to put weight on his left leg.

Evans slipped in the end zone, which caused his left knee to buckle awkwardly underneath him. Here’s a video: