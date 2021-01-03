Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch week 17 of NFL play from anywhere online

The Buffalo Bills have been tearing it up this year and will likely want to finish strong with a win against the Dolphins, though it ultimately doesn’t change much if they do lose this week. On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins really need a win.

Despite an impressive record of 10-5, the Dolphins remain out of the playoff picture going into week 17. If they lose and none of the stars align, the overall successful season could soon be over. (Even though a team with a losing record will win the NFC East division.)

Luckily, the Dolphins do hold the keys to their own destiny. They simply need a win over the Bills to clinch their postseason ticket. The real question is does Buffalo rest its starters in anticipation of the playoffs or do they charge ahead full stream against Miami?

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Where and when?

The Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills on January 3, at 1:00 PM ET. You can catch all the action on CBS as well as the streaming options below.

