Megan Thee Stallion Puts Her Flawless Figure On Display In Seven Swim Two Piece Bathing Suit

Megan Thee Stallion has been heating up Instagram with a series of bikini snaps over the holidays. She’s been living it up and enjoying the warm weather while frolicking in the ocean and she’s looked incredible. The “Body” singer is putting her own body on display and her fans are here for it as she continues to live up to her nickname “Hot Girl Meg.” The 25-year-old wore a bikini from Seven Swimwear and after looking at Megan’s pictures, one could almost forget that it’s winter.

The bikini can be worn in multiple ways and the top and bottoms are sold separately. The top is called the Mara and it retails for approximately $45.

The bottoms are called the Siena and they also cost $45. The color that Megan is wearing is called ocean.

The bikini top is a classic triangle and the bottom is a string bikini with medium coverage in the back. Seven Swim shared a photo of Megan wearing the bikini on their official Instagram page and warned those who want to purchase the same bathing suit to hurry as it is selling out quickly.

Megan posed against a stone wall and placed her hand on the bikini’s strings while she gave the camera a sultry stare. She was fresh-faced and her long, wavy hair flowed past her shoulders and down her back. The vivid blue of the sky set the perfect backdrop to showcase Megan and the gorgeous color she wore.

Megan showed off her flat stomach and ample bosom that was barely contained by the bikini top. You may see a photo of Megan Thee Stallion wearing the Seven Swim bikini below.

Megan has had an amazing 2020 and has been nominated for four Grammy awards. The Grammys will take place on January 31, 2021, and fans can’t wait to see what Megan wears to the award show.

What do you think about the Seven Swim bikini that Megan Thee Stallion wore? Do you like the look on her?

