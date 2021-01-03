McCarthy costs Cowboys by not challenging Giants catch

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made a huge mistake late in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, and it might have cost his team a trip to the playoffs.

The Cowboys were trailing 20-19 late in the fourth quarter when they came up with a big sack on second down to push the Giants out of field-goal range. Daniel Jones then completed a pass to Dante Pettis on 3rd-and-16 to get New York back into field-goal range at the Dallas 32-yard line. Graham Gano converted a 50-yard field goal to give the Giants a 23-19 lead.

But did Pettis actually make the catch? It looked like the ball clearly hit the ground, but McCarthy chose not to challenge.