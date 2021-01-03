Mayim Bialik is thankful for growing up with very strict parents, because she believes that helped keep her on the straight and arrow during her “mopey” teen years. The actress, who stars in the new sitcom, Call Me Cat, opened up about how she was able to stay away from drugs and drama as a child actor.

In an interview with Page Six, Mayim says, “I was very alone and mopey so I think that helped. I was always home. I was rather a dark teenager. Both of my parents were English teachers so I definitely come by my melancholy honestly.”

Mayim Bialik Is Proud Of The Fact That She Was A ‘Mopey’ Teen

Mayim also said that she grew up in a Jewish household and visited Israel every other year. The mother of two is still passionate about her religion and admits she’s received a lot of criticism for her support of Israel.

“I think there’s a lot of people who don’t understand Israel, many Israelis don’t understand Israel,” she told us. “It’s very complicated and I believe that Israel has a right to exist. I try and choose carefully what I talk about Israel.”

Meanwhile, Mayim also opened up about her stance on vaccinations. The 45-year-old Hollywood star says that while there were some reports indicating that she was against vaccinations, she says that’s not entirely true. However, she does say that she hasn’t gotten a vaccine in over 30 years. Here’s what you need to know.

In a nine-minute video on her YouTube channel called Anti-Vaxxers and Covid, Mayim sets the record straight about all of the claims that have been made about her and her opinions about the anti-vaxx movement.

“This year I’m going to do something I literally haven’t done in 30 years. I’m going to get a vaccine. And guess what? I’m actually going to get two,” Bialik began.

While she hasn’t gotten a flu vaccine in over 30 years, Mayim says that this year is going to be different and that her entire family will be getting one. She noted that her 12-year-old and 15-year-old sons have never received the flu vaccine either.

“You might be saying, ‘Hey, wait a second, you don’t believe in vaccines! You’re one of those anti-vaxxers,” Bialik said. “Let’s finally talk about it. I wrote a book about 10 years ago about my experience parenting and at the time my children had not received the typical schedule of vaccines. But I have never, not once, said that vaccines are not valuable, not useful, or not necessary because they are.”

