Max Duffy punt sends America wild with AFL move, video, Kentucky Wildcats, Gator Bowl

Former Fremantle forward Max Duffy has sent America wild after pulling out an “AFL move” during a college football game for Kentucky.

Playing in his farewell game for the Wildcats, Duffy stunned fans by selling the dummy on a punt attempt in order to avoid being blocked as Kentucky ran out 23-21 winners in the Gator Bowl against North Carolina State.

Duffy, who played in three games for the Dockers between 2014 and 2015, said he resorted to his AFL roots after Kentucky’s special teams struggled to block for him.

We’d done a bit of homework in the week leading up on one of the guys that came after it. He blocked a fair few punts during the year. The plan was to block him. Apparently we didn’t want to do that,” he told RSN Breakfast.

Max Duffy sells the dummy on the would-be North Carolina State blocker (Twitter)

“I knew he was going to be coming after it pretty hard and it was just a spur of the moment (decision) to go back to the AFL days.

“When I went off to the sideline I was pretty p—ed off to be honest because we didn’t do the job that we wanted. But then I got to the sideline and all the guys were going crazy and telling me ‘You’re going to be on ESPN’ and ‘That’s definitely top 10 (on SportsCenter)’.

“I was caught off guard because I was more worried about the bad job we’d done with the punt. Since then I’ve got a fair few messages, which is funny because it’s something we seen every weekend in Australia in the AFL.”

Duffy is looking to be picked up by an NFL team after a prolific college career with Kentucky (Getty)

The 27-year-old’s next step will be to hopefully hear his name called in this year’s NFL Draft, but he isn’t so sure that he will be able to replicate the dummy at the next level.

“That was my last game so it was good to go out on a good note and get a highlight in,” he said.

“Unfortunately in the NFL they don’t let the (punters) run around like they do in college, so they’ll probably see it and they’ll laugh but it doesn’t really correlate to (what NFL scouts are looking for).”

Nevertheless, the WA native left Kentucky fans wanting more with one last brilliant highlight play.

