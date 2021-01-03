‘Married At First Sight’ (MAFS) Spoilers: Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman Welcome Son

‘Married At First Sight’ spoilers find that for fans we love when the couples stay together, but we love it even more when they have children together!

One of the couples from the Lifetime hit show, Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman welcomed their new son, Robert Elvin Dodd IV on December 14 ay 12:01 p.m. He was very healthy at birth, weighing in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

‘Married At First Sight’ Spoilers: The Birth Came Early

Danielle was very excited to welcome her baby into the world. She is still in the hospital with HELLP Syndrome. She told fans, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our baby boy, Robert Elvin Dodd IV. This time around we got the birth story of our dreams, given the circumstances. ”

'Married At First Sight' Spoilers: Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman Welcome Son

She went on, “Because symptoms of HELLP were beginning to set in, we were induced three weeks early but were able to have a smooth and peaceful birth. He is a happy and healthy boy and we can’t wait to bring him home to meet his sister. Olivia is having a blast at home with her grandparents and has no clue that things are about to change! They are exactly 22 months apart and we cannot wait to watch them grow up together.”

Danielle loves being a mom and fans of Married at First Sight are so happy that she had a healthy pregnancy and birth.

She spoke out about HELLP, “Delivering is the only treatment for HELLP, and since I already did yesterday, my body functions tanked today but should start recovering soon. I hope. Our doctor said the body response lags behind 12 and 14 hours, which is why we see numbers tanking the day after.”

Danielle and Bobby have always wanted to have children and they thought that this was because of their childhoods and the siblings that they grew up with. They feel that there is no better bond than between siblings. This is why they pushed to have more than one child and now that Bobby is here, they are smitten!

Danielle and Bobby first appeared on Married at First Sight on season seven. They were married in 2018 and they had quite the trouble with their first child’s birth. At that point, Danielle’s blood pressure was so high that it took days to get it down.

She said it was terrifying and she was so scared that she was going to have a stroke. We are extremely happy that the doctors helped her to get it down and that Olivia and Bobby are both here and healthy.

