Man’s decomposing body discovered in KwaZulu-Natal swamp

A missing person’s body was found in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal.
Police search
and rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal retrieved the decomposing body of a
46-year-old man from a swamp close to his home in rural Ndwedwe.
The man was
last seen on 29 December 2020.
“The
deceased was located approximately 200 metres from his homestead in a swamp,
covered with weeds. He had multiple wounds to his chest and abdomen,” police
spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Sunday.
“The
body was extricated from the swamp and carried up a steep embankment to road
level and handed over to Ndwedwe police on [the] scene.”
A murder
case is under investigation.
