Man’s decomposing body discovered in KwaZulu-Natal swamp

Police search

and rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal retrieved the decomposing body of a

46-year-old man from a swamp close to his home in rural Ndwedwe.

The man was

last seen on 29 December 2020.

“The

deceased was located approximately 200 metres from his homestead in a swamp,

covered with weeds. He had multiple wounds to his chest and abdomen,” police

spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Sunday.

“The

body was extricated from the swamp and carried up a steep embankment to road

level and handed over to Ndwedwe police on [the] scene.”

A murder

case is under investigation.

