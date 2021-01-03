Manchester City Benjamin Mendy breaks COVID protocol

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is in hot water with his club after he broke COVID protocols, hosting a New Years Eve dinner.

The 26-year-old France international had people from other households in his home, which according to London’s tier four restrictions is banned.

Manchester City have said they are conducting internal investigations.

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy in trouble after breaking COVID protocol. (AP)

“While it is understood that elements of this incident have been misinterpreted in the reports [carried by newspapers earlier], and that the player has publicly apologised for his error, the club is disappointed to learn of the transgression and will be conducting an internal investigation,” the club said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Mendy explained that he is sorry for his mistake and is owning up to it.

“Benjamin and his partner allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his property for a dinner party on New Year’s Eve,” the spokesperson said.

“Ben accepts that this is a breach of COVID-19 protocols and is sorry for his actions in this matter. Ben has had a COVID test and is liaising with Manchester City about this.”

Mendy was named on the bench for Sunday’s away match at Chelsea, meaning he was in with the playing group for training last Sunday. When asked if that was safe, Mendy’s manager explained he has been tested numerous times.

There are currently six City players out due to testing positive to COVID. (AP)

“First of all the club made a statement; second Benjamin already had COVID in the past – he’s been tested every day like all of us and he’s negative. He knows what he has done and he will learn in the future,” Man City manager Pep Guardiola said.

There are currently six City players out due to testing positive to COVID. This includes: goalkeeper Ederson, forward Ferran Torres, midfielder Tommy Doyle, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and most recently as of Sunday, Eric Garcia.

Garcia, along with a member of staff who also returned a positive test, will now self-isolate.

The number of positive cases forced City to postpone their match against Everton on December 28.

