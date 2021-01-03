Litecoin Jumps 20% In a Green Day By .com

Litecoin Jumps 20% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $156.658 by 11:10 (16:10 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 20.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 13, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $10.240B, or 1.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $135.401 to $157.076 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.61%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.724B or 4.74% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $120.0587 to $157.0760 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 62.70% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,724.0 on the .com Index, up 6.39% on the day.

was trading at $960.91 on the .com Index, a gain of 21.86%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $624.600B or 70.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $108.243B or 12.29% of the total cryptocurrency market value.