Litecoin Climbs 13% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

Litecoin Climbs 13% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $153.478 by 15:10 (20:10 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 13.15% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 25, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $10.163B, or 1.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $135.401 to $159.976 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 16.48%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.860B or 4.75% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $120.0587 to $159.9761 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 63.46% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,150.3 on the .com Index, up 0.30% on the day.

was trading at $940.52 on the .com Index, a gain of 16.38%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $610.501B or 70.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $107.563B or 12.45% of the total cryptocurrency market value.