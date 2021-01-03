Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals 1 of the Worst Things He’s Ever Done For a Movie Role

Leonardo DiCaprio has gone all out for every one of his roles. It’s hard to find a film in which DiCaprio has starred where he hasn’t played some kind of pivotal, memorable character. But acting isn’t always easy, and it’s opened DiCaprio up to some seriously unappealing challenges — including one of the worst things he’s ever had to do for a role.

Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in blockbuster films

DiCaprio had his breakout role starring in the 1997 film “Titanic.” And since then, he has more than proved himself to Hollywood. The actor went on to have roles in major movies, though his Oscar collection isn’t necessarily the best way to judge his talent.

DiCaprio has played dynamic characters in movies such as “The Departed,” “Django Unchained,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “The Revenant.” DiCaprio has been nominated for an Academy Award seven times, dating as far back as 1994 for his role in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.” However, it took more than 20 years for the actor to actually walk away with an award. In 2016, after being previously nominated at four other shows, DiCaprio finally won the Oscar for Best Actor in “The Revenant.” It’s a good thing, too, because the film was one of the hardest movies DiCaprio has ever made.

DiCaprio revealed that eating raw liver in ‘The Revenant’ was awful

“The Revenant,” which followed frontiersman Hugh Glass (DiCaprio) as he explores the wilderness, had DiCaprio doing some seriously difficult challenges to make the movie as authentic as possible. He walked through frozen waters; he even called the cold weather his “nemesis” while making the film.

One of the worst things DiCaprio has ever done for a movie took place in “The Revenant.” DiCaprio had to eat raw liver for a scene, and it was hard to get through. “I did [eat raw liver],” DiCaprio said in an interview with Timeout. “Because the fake liver they gave me didn’t look real … I was sitting there eating a big piece of Play-Doh. I had to give it a shot. But I only did it twice, and my reaction is up on screen. That’s instinct.” Talk about the wurst thing ever.

Still, the raw liver was worth it, because it ultimately played a role in DiCaprio winning his first Academy Award.

One of DiCaprio’s favorite roles was as Jordan Belfort in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

DiCaprio is no stranger to getting into characters far different from who he is in real life. And another role he spoke highly of was his role as former stockbroker and convicted felon Jordan Belfort in the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street.” DiCaprio starred alongside Margot Robbie and Jonah Hill in the film, and he recalled it as being one of his favorite roles.

“It’s incredibly freeing, performance-wise, to have no moral high ground and nobody really in the film that I had to answer to,” DiCaprio said on Morning Edition, according to NPR. “It’s incredibly entertaining. The entire film is insane; it’s hedonism at its finest.”