Larry King Reportedly Hospitalized After Fighting COVID-19 For 10 Days!

According to some new reports, Larry King has been hospitalized after contracting the COVID-19 virus! The TV legend is supposedly in a Los Angeles hospital at the moment.

As you might know, Larry King is 87 years old, which is why he is at a great risk after testing positive for the virus, especially since he’s suffered from many other health issues over the last few years.

Furthermore, insider reports claim King has been battling COVID-19 for no less than 10 days already.

ShowBiz411, who reported the news first, claims his wife, Shawn King, as well as their two sons together, Cannon and Chance, are not allowed to see him at this point.

This comes after the legendary TV host spent his 87th birthday a couple of months ago in a hospital, after experiencing a blood flow problem – as per PageSix.

Larry King has lost two of his children – son Andy, who passed away at just 61 from a heart attack back in July and daughter Chaia, who was only 51 when she lost the battle with lung cancer a month later.

At the time, Larry took to his Facebook to open up about the pain of having his children die before him: ‘Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should ever have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need time and privacy to heal and I thank you for respecting that.’

Reports previously claimed the 87 year old man had a really bad time dealing with losing his children, while also recovering from a stroke he suffered the year before.

In 2017, the legend was diagnosed with lung cancer himself but the upper lobe and lymph node were removed in a successful surgery and he told ET about returning to work only two weeks after the procedure!





