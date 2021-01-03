Lamar Jackson rushes for 1,000 yards for second time

Jackson reached the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday with a seven-yard scramble in the third quarter against Cincinnati. He finished the game with 11 carries for 97 yards in a 38-3 Ravens win.

Last season, the 23-year-old ran for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns. He finishes the 2020 season with 1,005 yards and seven scores. The only other quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season was Michael Vick in 2006.

Baltimore clinched a wild-card berth with its win over the Bengals.