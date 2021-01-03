Kourtney Kardashian Welcomes The New Year In A Vinyl Mini Dress

Kourtney Kardashian rang in the new year by wearing a vinyl mini dress. The 41-year-old mother of three looked gorgeous as she showed off her New Year’s Eve look on her official Instagram account, where she has 106 million followers. The dress is from Giuseppe Di Morabito and is called the Strapless Flared Mini Dress. It is made from faux leather and has a sweetheart neckline. Kourtney showed off her toned legs in the ensemble that features a short, flared skirt with a fitted waistline. The Strapless Flared Mini Dress retails for approximately $750.

Kourtney was ready to toast in the new year and she posed surrounded by a bar full of glasses and looked ready to have a drink. She captioned the photos with the following: ‘tequila on the rocks with lime.’

The Kardashians and Jenners didn’t celebrate the holidays in their usual style and Kourtney’s Christmas Eve party was limited to family. The family still managed to get time in together though it appeared Kourtney’s ex and baby daddy Scott Disick may not have been present for much of the celebrations.

Kourtney shared photos of herself cuddling with her kids as rumors that Scott is house hunting with new girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin abound.

If Kourtney was missing Scott, she certainly didn’t let it show. She looked sexy, confidant, and ready to ring in the new year, whether Scott was by her side or not.

You may see one of the photos that Kourtney Kardashian shared with her followers below.

Kourtney wore a pair of sunglasses from Alexandre Vauthier x Miki Edwige called the Crystal-Embellished, Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses. She wore a choker around her neck and for footwear opted for Prada pumps.

What do you think about Kourtney Kardashian’s New Year’s Eve look? Do you like the vinyl, mini dress on her? Were you surprised that Scott Disick hasn’t shown up on her social media pages?

Advertisement

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will be met with legal action by the writer.





Post Views:

0