Kimora Lee Simmons May Have Separated From RICH Husband!!

Are Kimora Lee Simmons and her wealthy businessman husband Tim Leissner getting ready for a split? Well there are signs that the couple may either be ready to call it quits – or may have already separated, has learned.

The speculation is starting to heat up, after Kim was spotted with her kids ringing in the new year in St Barths – and paparazzi were unable to snap pics of Tim. There’s speculation that the couple were NOT together for the past week, and may have spent New Years separately.

And there’s more speculation. Kimora has been spotted NOT wearing a wedding ring, multiple times in the past couple of months. In fact, haven’t found a single photo of her in months, showing her with her wedding ring. Here are some recent pics, showing Kim without a ring on her third finger:

The couple is notoriously private, so don’t expect any word to be put out about the couple – or the state of their marriage.

Last year, Kim and Tim expanded their family, by adopting a 10 year old boy together. The businesswoman and fashion designer adopted Gary, an African American boy

“He joins the fam as Kimora’s two daughters have gone off to college. Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at NYU, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard,” a rep for Kimora shared in a statement to E! News. “Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons.”

“Kimora now has all boys at home,” Kim;’s reps told the press at the time. “Gary joins sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner.”