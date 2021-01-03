Kellen Moore backed out of deal to be Boise State HC?

Kellen Moore opted to sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys rather than become the head coach at Boise State, and some new information about the situation makes it seem like Moore had a sudden change of heart.

During the Fox broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and New York Giants, Troy Aikman said he was told Moore accepted the Boise State job and then backed out.

“I don’t know exactly what was reported. I’ve been hearing that he was offered the job and had accepted the job, so I think there was a lot in the story there as far as what has kept him in Dallas,” Aikman said.

You can hear Aikman’s comments below: