Kandi Burruss Wishes Sheree Whitfield A Happy Birthday With This Funny Photo

Kandi Burruss is wished her BFF Sheree Whitfield a happy birthday with a really funny post. Check it out below.

‘Happy Birthday, @shereewhitfield!!!! I hope you are having a wonderful day today living your best life! This pic was us being silly at a photoshoot. #FunTimes Everybody give @shereewhitfield some bday love! 🎂🎈🎉❤️’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘Thanks Kandi boo!!! I remember that pic! 🤣 ‘ and a commenter posted this: ‘My birthday twin. Happy Birthday, @shereewhitfield.’

A follower posted this: ‘The bone collector. Who gonna check me, boo.’

A commenter posted this: ‘I hope the little I’m giving on my status to help mothers, unemployed youth help🤤’ and one other follower said: ‘Hard trap beats on my page and website! Dont sleep on me!’

Someone else said: ‘Miss her actually 💙 happy birthday Sheree,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Happy Birthday Sheree you are just getting started!.’

A commenter said: ‘Super cute! I post my travel photos, check it out if you’d like:) ❤️✈️’ and someone else posted this: ‘Goodbye sweet dreams… I ain’t no sleeping now lol (at least I am getting paid to post this).’

Someone else said: ‘I said out loud she’s a Capricorn no wonder she dgaf 😂 @shereewhitfield happy birthday my fellow happy!’

Kandi Burruss shared a bunch of pics with all kinds of memories from 2020 on her social media account. Check them out here.

‘2020 was crazy, but I still have some great memories along with the crazy. Looking forward to 2021 tho! #PhotoDump,’ Kandi captioned her post.

Kandi shares an amazing vacay photo featuring her kids, Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker.

Check out the pic that she posted.

Advertisement

Kandi is living her best life these days with her family and friends, and fans are happy for her.





Post Views:

25