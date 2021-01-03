Julian Assange Faces Ruling on Extradition to U.S.

A judge in London plans to rule on Monday whether Britain should extradite Julian Assange to the United States, where the WikiLeaks founder faces charges of conspiring to hack government computers and violating the Espionage Act by obtaining and releasing confidential documents in 2010 and 2011.

A ruling in favor of the U.S. extradition request could pave the way for a high-stakes trial that Mr. Assange has sought to avoid for years, and which his supporters say poses a dangerous threat to press freedom. Mr. Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if found guilty of all charges.

If the judge, Vanessa Baraitser, rejects the extradition request, however, it would give Mr. Assange a major victory at a when recent U.S. administrations have increasingly used the Espionage Act against journalists’ sources.

Here is what you need to know about the ruling.

What are the possible outcomes?

Judge Baraitser will not rule on whether Mr. Assange is guilty of wrongdoing, but she will decide whether the U.S. extradition request meets requirements set out under a 2003 extradition treaty with Britain — namely, that the alleged crime for which Mr. Assange is wanted could also lead to trial in Britain, had he done it there.