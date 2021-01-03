Josh Allen sets Bills record for passing yards in a season

Josh Allen is in the midst of his best season in a Buffalo Bills uniform, and he set another record on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The 24-year-old set a Bills franchise record with a six-yard pass to Devin Singletary, surpassing Drew Bledsoe for most passing yards in a single season.
Allen also holds franchise records for most passing touchdowns, completion percentage and completions in a season.
With Allen’s help, the Bills clinched the AFC East for the first time since 1995 and also qualified for the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.
Allen entered Sunday’s game with a 12-3 record, completing 69.1% of his passes for 4,320 yards and 34 touchdowns against interceptions. He also had 418 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns.
