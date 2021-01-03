Jessica Alba Puts Her Enviable Figure On Full Display In A Black Mini Dress

Jessica Alba celebrated the new year in style and she offered some glam tips for those who celebrated the holiday indoors. Jessica is one of Hollywood’s most famous beauties and the multi-hyphenate always knows how to bring glamour to everything she does. In the photo that you may see below, Jessica shared some of her holiday tips for those who would appear on-screen (think Zoom) and how to ensure you look your best when celebrating with friends and family virtually. The tips aren’t just for the holidays but can be used anytime you want to ensure you stand out when appearing on cam.

One of Jessica’s first tips was to overemphasize your eyes and lips. Jessica chose a bright red lipstick (her signature go-to-color) and ensured she looked festive with her New Year’s headband, a celebratory glass of champagne, and a party blower. Jessica stated the following on Instagram before she dived into the glam tips.

Let’s face it, this year has been rough 🤦🏽‍♀️ But if we can make it through 2020, we can make it through anything! Just because NYE gatherings are canceled, that doesn’t mean the glam, fun and sparkles have to be! I’ll be celebrating virtually this year! So I got advice from a fierce fashion expert @sophielopez to step up your glam for NYE virtual festivities ! ✨ Check out some of my go-to tips below👇🏽 for NYE glam inspo #tutorialtuesday

You may see the photo that Jessica shared below.

The dress that Jessica wore is from Magda Butrym and is called the Wool-Blend Mini Dress. It retails for approximately $1500. The dress features a slit on the front thigh and Jessica looked gorgeous as she kicked up her Stuart Weitzman heels and showed off her toned legs. You may see a close-up of Jessica’s dress below.

Here is a close-up of Jessica’s Stuart Weitzman heels. The shoes are called the Lulah mule and Jessica wore them in white croc. The shoes retail for approximately $400.

What do you think about Jessica Alba‘s holiday look? Head on over to her official Instagram account for more details on how you can look your best whether it is at the next post-pandemic party or a virtual gathering with friends.

