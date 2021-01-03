Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Winter Oatmeal Recipe Draws Inspiration From Ina Garten

Jennifer Garner gets a lot of inspiration from her pal and cooking icon Ina Garten, known as the Barefoot Contessa. When showing off how to make a delicious winter oatmeal recipe, she explained the reason it’s a go-to breakfast for her — and it’s all because of Garten.

Jennifer Garner gave a shout out to Ina Garten for the inspiration

Garner demonstrated how to make apple oatmeal and, while it’s not a Barefoot Contessa recipe, she explained how the Barefoot Contessa played a part in this becoming a recipe she makes all the time.

Garner noted in the March 6, 2019 Instagram post’s caption: “@inagarten says the trick to learning how to cook is finding something you eat and making it over and over again — maybe this time try half water/half almond milk? Or instead of brown sugar drizzle some maple syrup? That’s how you gain a little confidence. And that’s me and my favorite winter oatmeal. #PretendCookingShow.”

Jennifer Garner makes a cozy winter apple oatmeal recipe

Garner had a little fun on her Pretend Cooking Show, demonstrating the comfort food recipe from Taste of Home called Oh-So-Good Oatmeal.

Ingredients

3 cups water

2 medium tart apples, chopped

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats

Dash salt

1/4 cup packed brown sugar (I use 2 tbsp)

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup chopped almonds

Maple syrup and/or milk of your choice, optional

Garner shared the super simple instructions for making the fruity oatmeal. The actor begins the video at her stove, as she explains, “I’m letting you in on a little secret — this is my favorite winter oatmeal.”

She pours the water into a pot and heats it to a boil. Meanwhile, the actor peels the apples (and offers the peels to any takers), chops the fruit, then takes a nibble from the core, and adds the ingredients to a measuring cup.

Garner adds the apples, oats, and salt to the boiling water, cooks and stirs the mixture for five minutes, then adds the vanilla and cinnamon, stirring to combine. She spoons it into a bowl, adding the almonds and noting how you can add syrup or milk.

“You can’t do better,” she says as she takes a bite.

Commenters offered some alternate suggestions

Many commenters on Garner’s Instagram post noted that they made the recipe and gave it high marks. “This is the best oatmeal I have ever had! Thanks for sharing,” one fan wrote.

Another fan had an amazing substitution idea. “Dropping by to say I make this all the time, but this morning I substituted a cup of water for a cup of fresh apple cider and it took this recipe up to the NEXT level,” they noted.

On the Taste of Home recipe page, commenters praised the oatmeal and offered up some suggestions, such as the addition of blueberries and walnuts, dried cranberries, and the use of Granny Smith apples for a more tart taste. Many agreed with Garner’s use of less brown sugar as the ¼ cup was a bit too sweet for some people.