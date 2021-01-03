James Pattinson ruled out of Sydney Test after suffering rib injury in fall, Australia vs India

Luckless Australian paceman James Pattinson has been hit with injury once again, with bruised ribs causing his withdrawal from the third Test in Sydney.

Pattinson is understood to have injured his ribs in a fall at his property while on leave during the Boxing Day Test and will not be replaced in the squad, per Cricket Australia.

Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson are the other two bowlers in the Test squad aside from the starting quartet of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

The injury is the latest in a long line of ailments that has seen Pattinson play just 21 Test matches since making his debut back in December 2011.

James Pattinson celebrates one of his three wickets for Australia A against India in December (Getty)

The 30-year-old most recently bowled against India in a tour match in the lead-up to the opening Test of the series, picking up three wickets.

Pattinson has taken 81 wickets in his 21 Test appearances for Australia at an average of 26.33 and last featured in a Test for Australia against New Zealand last January.

The third Test against India is scheduled to get underway from January 7 at the SCG.

