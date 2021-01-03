James Anderson denied knighthood due to fears of Ashes sledging in Australia

England paceman James Anderson reportedly missed out on being knighted due to fears of being sledged during the Ashes tour in Australia later this year.

According to The Sunday Times, a knighthood was thought to be “unwise” while still playing as an active Test cricketer where “Australians might have made capital out of the situation”.

Anderson, who became the first paceman to claim 600 Test wickets, is showing no signs of slowing down despite being 38 years of age, and is all but certain to be knighted after he retires.

The call to delay Anderson’s knighthood comes after Shane Warne famously mocked England batsman Paul Collingwood during the 2006-07 Ashes series for the MBE Collingwood received for being a part of England’s Ashes-wining squad in 2005.

James Anderson is the first fast bowler to claim 600 Test wickets (Getty)

Anderson can become the 15th Englishman to be knighted, with his former teammates Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss among the most recent cricketers to be knighted.

30 cricketers have received the knighthood so far, with Don Bradman the only Australian to receive such an honour.

Anderson is currently in Sri Lanka with England’s Test squad, and should arrive on Australian shores later this year barring unforeseen circumstances.

Despite his 600 Test wickets at an average of 26.79, Anderson has struggled in Australia throughout his career, managing 60 wickets in 18 Tests at an average of 35.43 with just one five-wicket haul.

