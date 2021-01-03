Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.53% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.53%

.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.53% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Airport City Ltd (TASE:), which rose 4.62% or 225 points to trade at 5095 at the close. Meanwhile, Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) added 3.43% or 700 points to end at 21110 and Melisron (TASE:) was up 2.98% or 520 points to 17970 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which fell 3.00% or 102 points to trade at 3298 at the close. Shikun & Binui (TASE:) declined 2.56% or 48 points to end at 1825 and Maytronics (TASE:) was down 1.35% or 65 points to 4763.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 305 to 126 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.08% or 0.04 to $48.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.17% or 0.09 to hit $51.72 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.01% or 0.10 to trade at $1901.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.14% to 3.2151, while EUR/ILS fell 0.47% to 3.9028.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.28% at 89.898.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR