Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.53% By .com

© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.53%



.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.53% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Airport City Ltd (TASE:), which rose 4.62% or 225 points to trade at 5095 at the close. Meanwhile, Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) added 3.43% or 700 points to end at 21110 and Melisron (TASE:) was up 2.98% or 520 points to 17970 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which fell 3.00% or 102 points to trade at 3298 at the close. Shikun & Binui (TASE:) declined 2.56% or 48 points to end at 1825 and Maytronics (TASE:) was down 1.35% or 65 points to 4763.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 305 to 126 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.08% or 0.04 to $48.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.17% or 0.09 to hit $51.72 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.01% or 0.10 to trade at $1901.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.14% to 3.2151, while EUR/ILS fell 0.47% to 3.9028.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.28% at 89.898.