Islanders’ Mathew Barzal begins holdout

New York has about $3.9 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly, and can create an additional $6 million in space when Johnny Boychuk, who ended his career due to an eye injury, is placed on long-term injured reserve.

Trotz did say Barzal is on Long Island, so if he does come to an agreement with the club, he should be able to begin training at the team facility immediately.

Barzal, who was drafted 16th overall in 2015, has been a huge contributor to New York’s offense. The 23-year-old has notched 207 points (59 goals, 148 assists) in 234 regular-season games. In 30 playoff games, he has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists).

It’s unclear what kind of deal Barzal may sign, but a number of insiders believe he’ll sign some sort of bridge deal.