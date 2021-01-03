Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Interview with Atari CEO Fred Chesnais on leveraging the Atari brand, including through hotels and virtual clothing, shipping the VCS console, more — Under CEO Fred Chesnais, Atari is a company with just 28 employees. That’s pretty small for the oldest brand in video games.
Interview with Atari CEO Fred Chesnais on leveraging the Atari brand, including through hotels and virtual clothing, shipping the VCS console, more (Dean Takahashi/VentureBeat)
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat: