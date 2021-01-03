How Tall Is Doja Cat and Where Is She From?

American singer, Doja Cat is loved and hated in equal measures. The “Say So” hitmaker managed to woo fans during the lockdown period of 2020 with her sensational song. Doja is currently receiving mainstream success in her career, although her unruly ways expose her to significant controversies.

Recently, Doja contracted COVID-19 after mocking people who feared the contagious flu disease. Despite receiving backlash from the online community, she still manages to produce hits that debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

Where is Doja Cat from?

Doja’s father, Dumisani Dlamini, is a renowned actor and film producer from South Africa. He is famously known for his work on South Africa’s prominent film, Sarafina. During an interview on Radio One, Doja revealed she has never met her father.

Her mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, raised Doja in Los Angeles, California. During an interview with Dazed, Doja shared that her mom is a passionate painter who loves to sing and is currently working as a visual designer. She noted that coming from an artistic family inspired her creativity.

How did Doja Cat get famous?

Doja is a sensational internet personality, and her fascinating internet antics lure fans to her social media pages. She has a large fan base who consume her music and share her videos. Following her first music hit on SoundCloud (“So High”), she captured social media’s attention in a big way.

At the start of her music career, Doja worked with the controversial songwriter, Dr. Luke, who was the CEO of Kemosabe Records. Kesha — who was a singer at the record label — accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault. Dr. Luke produced Doja’s songs, “Juicy,” “Rules,” and “Say.”

In 2020, her single and hit song, “Say So” exploded on various social platforms. Her fans also engaged in the song’s dance challenge on Tik Tok. The massive hit won her three Grammy nominations. She won the Record of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2020 award show.

Throughout her music career, Doja has collaborated with iconic figures in the industry, such as The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande.

How tall is Doja Cat?

Doja Cat is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and is a rising star in the pop industry.