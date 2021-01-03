How long is Jared Goff out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Rams quarterback

Jared Goff didn’t play in Week 17 due to an injury to his right thumb. The Rams won behind John Wolford, and now the watch is on for whether Goff can play in the wild card round.

The Rams will play divisional rival Seattle in the first round of the postseason, and Goff’s got a chance to return. Goff injured his throwing thumb against the Seahawks in Week 16 but finished the game out. Only afterward was his injury fully diagnosed, and it meant he’d sit in favor of Wolford against the Cardinals in Week 17.

Some have speculated that Sean McVay’s offense isn’t quarterback-dependent, but Goff has had a strong 2020 season. He’s completed a career-best 67 percent of his passes for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Goff has also run for an additional four touchdowns through Week 16.

Here’s what you need to know about Goff’s injury and when he might return for the Rams.

How long will Jared Goff be out?

All that was known known for sure heading into Week 17 is that Goff won’t be available for the regular-season finale. Sean McVay announced on the Monday at the start of Week 17 that Goff would sit out against the Cardinals.

Goff did play with the injury in Week 16. The difference now is that he’s had surgery, which could impact recovery time.

After the Rams win against Arizona, Goff gets about another week to recover before Los Angeles either plays Saturday or Sunday in the NFC wild card round. McVay spoke about Goff’s injury after the Rams’ win Sunday.

“Not sure,” McVay said about Goff’s playoff availability, adding that “we will talk about (the possibility of Wofford starting).”

What is Jared Goff’s injury?

NFL Network reported that Goff’s right thumb was broken after he appeared to dislocate it against the Seahawks.

The Goff injury came on a pass play. After Goff released the football, his follow-through collided with a Seattle player’s helmet. That knocked Goff’s thumb into an un-natural angle.

Goff could be seen popping his thumb back into place after the injury.

A quarterback’s right thumb is obviously very imporant to the act of throwing a football, and it’s not clear if Goff will need some sort of small cast to help the finger heal or to play with the injury.

Jared Goff injury timeline

Jan. 3 – John Wolford starts at QB for the Rams against the Cardinals on the final day of the regular season.

Dec. 28 – Rams coach Sean McVay announces Goff won’t play in Week 17 against the Cardinals.

Dec. 27 – Goff appears to dislocate his thumb against the Seahawks after releasing a pass and hitting his hand on a Seattle player’s helmet. Goff finishes the game.

Jared Goff injury updates

Jan. 3 – McVay says after the Rams beat the Cardinals that he’s “not sure” if Goff can play in the opening round of the playoffs.

Dec. 28 – Sean McVay tells the media that Goff won’t play in Week 17 against the Cardinals.

Dec. 27 – After Goff appeared to dislocate his thumb against Seattle, NFL Network’s Mike Silver and Ian Rapoport report that Goff’s thumb was broken.