How Cobra Kai’s Billy Zabka and Ralph Macchio reunited

Almost 13 years after reuniting, those ideas became the foundation for Cobra Kai. And to the shock of pretty much everyone on the planet, the series has indeed become a small screen hit worthy of being touted by its new streaming partner Netflix.

It has also renewed the status of both Macchio and Zabka, who had seen their stars fade a touch in the decades since The Karate Kid became a cultural phenomenon. But even in the early days of Cobra Kai, the pair knew they were creating something special, with Zabka claiming their onscreen chemistry was present in the very first scene they shot. “When we had our first scene at the dojo, it was the first time Johnny and Daniel—us in our characters—faced off. It’s not really acting. It’s existing. And as soon as that scene was over, I think we all knew it. This is on.”

That season 1 scene indeed simmers in surprising ways. Macchio was caught off-guard by just how well he and Zabka vibed after so many years. “It went beyond the expectation. There was a chemistry that we had, just by being connected to this movie that had become such a big part of pop culture. We’ve lived attached to these characters from different perspectives, and then you come into contact over the years. You’re adding layers onto that adolescent time. Life has happened for both of us, separately and together.”

Now that The Karate Kid lives again on screen, Zabka is out to ensure Morita’s spirit will remain present in Cobra Kai as well. “He’s the soul of Miyagi-do, the wise Yoda that’s maybe not with us, but still with us.” Frankly, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.