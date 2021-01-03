Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Rogers offering free AirPods with any iPhone 12 purchase with financing on Infinite plan

Bell rebrands 10 iHeartRadio Canada radio stations as ‘Move’

Samsung Galaxy S21 series spec leak reveals mostly same specs as S20

Alleged OnePlus 9 live images leak online with specs

Here are the top Canadian telecom stories of 2020

Here are 2020’s best phones released in Canada

Bell to increase internet plans by $3 to $6 for some customers starting March 2021

’s favourite laptops of 2020

Apple’s 2021 AirPods Pro rumoured to come in two sizes

Here are eight of the top Canadian-made games of 2020Apple will reportedly launch 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini LED display in Q1 2021

Elon Musk says Tesla Full Self-Driving will come to Canada ‘very soon’

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in January 2021

’s top apps for iOS and Android in 2020

iPhone 12 becomes the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone: report

Tesla pushes back release of full self-driving package to 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked camera shot indicates improved zoom quality

Apple reportedly still working on a self-driving car with a 2024 production date

The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .