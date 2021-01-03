Home Technology Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Rogers offering free AirPods with any iPhone 12 purchase with financing on Infinite plan
  • Bell rebrands 10 iHeartRadio Canada radio stations as ‘Move’
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series spec leak reveals mostly same specs as S20
  • Alleged OnePlus 9 live images leak online with specs
  • Here are the top Canadian telecom stories of 2020
  • Here are 2020’s best phones released in Canada
  • Bell to increase internet plans by $3 to $6 for some customers starting March 2021
  • ’s favourite laptops of 2020
  • Apple’s 2021 AirPods Pro rumoured to come in two sizes
  • Here are eight of the top Canadian-made games of 2020Apple will reportedly launch 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini LED display in Q1 2021
  • Elon Musk says Tesla Full Self-Driving will come to Canada ‘very soon’
  • Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in January 2021
  • ’s top apps for iOS and Android in 2020
  • iPhone 12 becomes the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone: report
  • Tesla pushes back release of full self-driving package to 2021
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked camera shot indicates improved zoom quality
  • Apple reportedly still working on a self-driving car with a 2024 production date

