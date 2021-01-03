Has Jennifer Lopez Had Botox? J.Lo Finally Comes Clean

Jennifer Lopez is a successful actress, singer, and Super Bowl halftime performer, yet most of the questions people have about her center around personal issues. Who she’s dating, when she’s getting married, what she eats, and even how much her backside is worth are all burning issues her fans want to have answered. And one question that simply won’t go away is how she stays looking so young. Has she had Botox to keep her face so smooth and glowy? Recently, Lopez finally gave the answer, once and for all.

Jennifer Lopez is great at everything she does

Jennifer Lopez | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for GCAPP

According to Britannica, Lopez started her climb to fame as an actress, appearing in her first movie in 1986 at only 16 years old, with a minor role in My Little Girl. She moved into TV in 1990 as one of the dancers, known as “Fly Girls” on the hit comedy show In Living Color.

Her big breakthrough came in 1997, when she starred in a movie called Selena, about the famous Tejano singer whose career was cut short when she was murdered. The recognition she received from that role led to many other hit films, including Anaconda, The Cell, and The Wedding Planner.

Not content with her success in acting, Lopez released her first album in 1999. Called In The 6, the album went platinum, and it was followed a few years later by another popular album, JLo.

Lopez has continued to act and release music, and she worked as a judge on the competition show America’s Got Talent. She’s clearly not slowing down, as she proved when she gave a powerful performance with Shakira in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Although she’s been performing for a long time, Lopez simply doesn’t look like she’s aging, which makes people wonder whether she’s had any cosmetic procedures along the way. Finally, they have the answer.

Her secret weapons to fighting aging

It’s understandable that people would be curious about Lopez’s beauty secrets. After all, she’s been on-camera for over 34 years, and she hardly seems a day older. One of the popular theories about her youthful looks is that she must have used injectables, such as Botox.

But Page Six reveals that Lopez is ready to put that rumor to rest.

“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” she explained. “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skin care.” She explains that she’s not against trying it someday, but she isn’t interested yet.

Instead of cosmetic procedures, Lopez relies on two things: olive oil and daily sunscreen. Her natural, simple approach to skin care has clearly served her well. And now she’s ready to bring that system to her fans, with her own line of skin care products.

What does JLo Beauty offer?

Allure reports that this month, Lopez launched JLo Beauty, a skin care line with eight products. To bring the magic of olive oil she loves so much for the skin, she formulated the products with olive-derived squalane, olive-leaf extract, and extra-virgin olive oil.

The line includes a serum, face cream, eye cream, cleanser, sheet mask, sheer highlighter, and dietary supplement. She also provides the other beauty product she swears by, a moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF 30.

JLo Beauty may not be able to give everyone the ageless glow Lopez has. However, it does give her fans a chance to experience her practical, healthy skincare for themselves. And maybe it will finally put to rest all the questions about her and Botox.