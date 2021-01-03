Harry Styles And Phoebe Waller-Bridge In New Video

Harry Styles knows what you need to start 2021 off right.
Bringing class and some fancy footwork to the new year, Styles has a new video for “Treat People With Kindness,” a single from his great album Fine Line — and a special guest joins him in the clip, too.
That’s right — it’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, of Fleabag fame.
The video’s dripping with old Hollywood glamour, with Harry and Phoebe decked out to the nines.
Harry busts some moves on stage…
And the pair eventually join forces for an epic dance number, too.
And, of course, there’s a big finish that Harry and Phoebe absolutely land.
Would you ask for anything more?
