Harry Potter Actor Devon Murray Welcomes His First Baby

Congratulations are in order for Harry Potter alum Devon Murray. The actor announced that he and girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn welcomed their first child, a boy, on January 2.

The Irish actor portrayed Hogwarts student Seamus Finnigan in all eight Harry Potter films. He also appeared in the 1999 drama Angela’s Ashes.

In the caption of a new Instagram post taken at the hospital, Devon wrote, “Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz. Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family.”

Devon, 32, went on to say that Shannon, who he began dating in November 2018, is now his “hero.”

“I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through,” he continued. “I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breath.”