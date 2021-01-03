Gucci Mane Shows Off His Baby’s New $2,000 Stroller!!

Gucci Mane took his newborn son, Ice Davis, for his first stroll of 2021 in a brand new $2,000 stroller has learned. The proud father showed off his baby in a brand new Mima Xari Yellow Limited Edition Stroller with matching luxury Mima Xari changing bag.

Here are the specs on that $2K luxurious ride:

Yellow Limited-Edition Stroller Inspired by the vibrant country of India, the new limited-edition colour for xari conjures up an exciting image of fun and liveliness with intricate patterns and bright colours. The new yellow xari comes with a unique and trendy starter pack, parasol, sunny veil as well as matching change bag and footmuff to complete the look. All accessories are included and cannot be purchased separately.

And the changing bag, is an extra $500.

The father of two and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir welcomed their “perfect” child together a week before Christmas.

“My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis, he’s here!!!!!!!” he captioned a photo on Instagram.

Keyshia, real name Keisha Watson, shared the same news on her own Instagram page, adding: “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT.”