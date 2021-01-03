Gucci Mane Shows Off His Baby’s New $2,000 Stroller!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Gucci Mane took his newborn son, Ice Davis, for his first stroll of 2021 in a brand new $2,000 stroller has learned. The proud father showed off his baby in a brand new Mima Xari Yellow Limited Edition Stroller with matching luxury Mima Xari changing bag.

