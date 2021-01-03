Gordon Brown’s OAP rant caused Labour irreversible damage says trade unionist

It was a meeting that caused Gordon Brown a few awkward moments in front of the cameras.

Labour voter Gillian Duffy made the most of an invitation to give her concerns direct to the prime minister as he visited the Rochdale public during the 2010 general election campaign trail in Greater Manchester.

“All these Eastern Europeans what are coming in,” she said, “Where are they flocking from?”

The free movement of people and the United Kingdom’s rising immigration numbers were among a list of matters on which she grilled the nation’s leader more than a decade ago.

Now Brown’s encounter with the pensioner he carelessly branded a “bigoted woman” before ditching his mic has been identified as the moment Labour started losing working-class voters.

And although the PM issued a grovelling apology to the 66-year-old, Paul Embery, author of Despised: Why The Modern Left Loathes The Working Class, believes the comment was symbolic of how the party no longer identifies with its traditional support. More than that, his explosive book – which is causing ructions among Labour’s apparatchiks – says it now holds their values in contempt.

The former fireman fears the party’s abandonment of issues that have an impact within communities in favour of “woke” liberal agendas will forever lock it out of power in Westminster and Holyrood.

Trade unionist Embery claims Labour has moved away from focusing on law and order, jobs, immigration and employment rights after replacing its working-class politicians with middle-class university graduates.

Now they are content with obsessing over trans rights, climate change and Palestine, he claims.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, he said: “There has been a general collapse in support for Labour, including in Scotland.

“The party is never going to win again while it treats ordinary working-class voters, the blue collar working class, as some sort of

embarrassing elderly relative.



“Many in the party view people living in these communities as a bit bigoted and xenophobic – they don’t like their old-fashioned values and ideas, they think their priorities are wrong.

“Labour has become the party of students, social activists and middle-class liberals.”

Married dad-of-two Embery grew up in Dagenham, east London, and joined the Labour Party while still a teenager. He became an activist in the Fire Brigades Union after joining up at 22.

He went on to serve on the union’s national executive as a full- official until being forced out earlier this year after speaking at a pro-Brexit rally.

Embery believes it was Labour’s decision to desert issues that affect the working class in favour of liberal cause celebres that led to them voting Tory.

He is also convinced it went some way to communities voting for the United Kingdom to leave the EU, which it eventually did last Thursday. The 46-year-old added: “When it was at its best, Labour was a compromise but it always knew that its base was working class and blue collar.

“You look at the Parliamentary Labour Party now and it is stuffed full of graduates who worked for a charity, became an MP’s researcher and have then been catapulted into a safe seat.

“We see less and less MPs who come from a manual working job, have been in the trade union movement and then ended up in Parliament.

“People from working-class communities are looking at Labour MPs and saying, ‘You don’t really look like me, you don’t really sound like me and you have different priorities. You’re always talking about these middle-class causes – trans rights, global warming, Palestine, that sort of thing.’

“I don’t say these things shouldn’t be discussed, there’s a place for them, but they’re not doorstep issues.

“I’ve knocked on doors at election in working-class areas and these are not the things that come up.

“It’s about law and order, the drug dealer causing problems on the corner of the street, wages, jobs, housing – the everyday things in their lives.”

Nowhere has Labour’s decline been more marked than in Scotland.

The party won the largest share of the vote in Scotland at every UK general election from 1964 to 2010, every European Parliament general election from 1979 to 2004 and in the first two elections to the Scottish Parliament in 1999 and 2003.

But since then support has fallen off a cliff, with the low point coming in the 2015 general election when Scottish Labour won just one seat – Edinburgh South – having lost 40 of its 41 to SNP.

Embery believes Scottish leader Richard Leonard now has a mountain to climb if he is to regain support.

He added: “At one there was a huge Scottish influence at the top of the party across the UK but not any more.

“If you go back to the Blair government, he had links to Scotland. But then you had Gordon Brown, Robin Cook, John Reid and Alistair Darling.

“Then you have the perfect storm of a strong independence party coupled with a Tory government in Westminster.

“I don’t think hyper-wokeness goes down well anywhere among the broad mass of the electorate. But in Scotland it is seen as very much secondary to the independence debate and what many see as the need for unity in the fight against the London Tories.

“It’s really tough for Richard Leonard. I don’t see Labour realistically shifting its position on the union and becoming

pro-independence. There’s no route back that doesn’t come through winning back the hearts and minds of those working-class communities which have abandoned the party.

“That applies in Scotland and everywhere else – you should always start from your base and build out.”

Embery also argued hate crime laws being proposed for Scotland could fuel far-right extremism by stifling debate.

MSPs gave their initial backing earlier this month to controversial new legislation which would make it an offence to “stir up hatred”.

The Scottish Government wants to protect people persecuted over sexual orientation, race, religion and transgender identity – but serious concerns have been raised over the implications for freedom of speech.

Embery said: “I’m instinctively worried about any legislation that tells people what they can and can’t say. You can’t shout fire in a crowded theatre, I understand why there needs to be some constraints, but I’m a great believer in the marketplace of ideas.

“If someone says something and someone doesn’t like it, then debate it and tell that person why they’re wrong.

“In my experience, in this country, when people come out with unpleasant arguments – the far-right, the BNP –we’re pretty good as a society at taking these people on in debate, telling them why they are wrong and isolating them.

“It is dangerous to start censoring people who don’t assign to some established orthodoxy of thought. It can help these far-right views flourish because people can’t talk, and I think what is happening in Scotland is completely wrong.

“I don’t think we need the heavy hand of the law to police people’s speech – I don’t like a totalitarian overbearing government telling people what they can and can’t say. These things are a slippery slope and all sorts of people get caught up who shouldn’t be.

“It’s all connected with this idea of not causing offence – people can say, ‘I am offended,’ and it is almost like that is a way of closing down a debate, a clincher in an argument.

“People shouldn’t set out gratuitously to offend but if you voice a genuinely held belief and someone is offended, there is nothing you can do about that.”