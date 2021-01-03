Gerry Marsden from the Band Gerry and the Pacemakers Dead at 78

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of 1960s British Invasion band Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died at the age of 78 following a heart infection. The band’s popular hit singles include “I Like It,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying” and “Ferry Cross the Mersey.”

He was born September 24, 1942 in Liverpool, England, and rose to fame at the same time that The Beatles did. In fact, it was the success of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr that inspired their manager, Brian Epstein, to expand his musical horizons and begin seeking out other bands, which began with Gerry and the Pacemakers. Their first hit song was a cover version of “How Do You Do It,” a song originally given to The Beatles, but ultimately rejected by them for a song of their own, “Please Please Me” (definitely the right instinct on their part).

MORE TO COME