Gabrielle Union Entered 2021 Filled With Hope, Healing And Grace

Gabrielle Union entered 2021 filled with a lot of hope and healing. Check out the family pics that she dropped on her social media account and see her message as well.

‘Leaving 2020 with 🖤 and walking into 2021 full of hope, healing, grace & more 🖤.

🥂 🖤💃🏾👶🏾#NYE,’ Gabrielle ca[tioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Kaavia smiles upon this new year? I think we’re gonna be alright. 💗’ and another follower posted this: ‘The first time I have seen the baby smile😭😍’

Another follower posted this message: ‘Awww finally a smile 😍 she is gorgeous and adorable!’ and a commenter said: ‘She seems so happy when her dads around always a big smile❤️❤️ love u Kaavia.’

Someone else said: ‘May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations in your life.’

A follower posted this message: ‘Aww Kaavia is actually smiling in theses photos how precious !!😍Happy year wade family!’

Someone else said: ‘She’s smiling! All is right in the world!!🤗❤️ Happy New Year!!🥳🙏🏾💜’ and a commenter posted this: ‘She looks like you, Gabrielle when she’s smiling.’

A fan said: ‘@gabunion Awww its the Last slide for me. Happy new year to you and your family. #familyiseverything.’

Gabrielle shared some pics featuring her baby girl, Kaavia James. When fans saw her dressed as Santa’s helper, they gushed over her in the comments section. Check out one of the posts.

Also, she shared new photos of her baby girl, Kaavia.

Gabrielle is having a blast for these holidays together with her whole family.

She has been making sure to share all kinds of pics and clips on her social media account.

Also, Gabrielle has been making headlines a lot lately for showing off her amazing body and fans are praising her in the comments like there’s no tomorrow.





