Fun facts for Genesis Block Day By Cointelegraph

Since Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first Bitcon block on Jan. 3, 2009, the crypto asset has led to substantial gains for investors given its meteoric rise in the last week alone.
The price of (BTC) reached parity with the U.S. dollar almost ten years ago today, a milestone lauded by many as another step towards adoption. With Bitcoin currently fluctuating between $32,000 and $34,000, however, the price of the cryptocurrency is now the same as that of a Model 3 Tesla (NASDAQ:), which retails for upwards of $30,000.
