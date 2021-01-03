Four Republican senators urge congressional certification of presidential election results By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

WASHINGTON () – Four Republican senators on Sunday joined a bipartisan statement calling on Congress to certify the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

“The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results,” said the statement co-signed by Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, and Mitt Romney.

Also signing the statement were Democratic senators Joe Manchin, Mark Warner, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan and Dick Durban. Augus King, an independent, also signed it.

