Following delisting, Dash pushes back against ‘privacy coin’ label By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
15
Following delisting, Dash pushes back against ‘privacy coin’ label

A recent tweet from Dash’s official Twitter account has invited criticism that the cryptocurrency, which once advertised its privacy features, is wilting in the face of possible regulatory scrutiny.

On Jan. 1, the US-based Bittrex exchange announced in a tweet that it would be delisting Monero, Zcash, and :