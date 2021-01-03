Find your keys via Bluetooth and keep them organized with KeySmart, now 28% off

Source: StackCommerce
While smart locks have their uses, we are still going to be carrying metal keys for a while yet. The KeySmart Pro Key Organizer keeps up to 14 keys neatly stacked in aluminum, making them easier to carry. Better still, it has Tile tracking — so you will never lose your keys again. Right now, KeySmart is 28% off MSRP for iMore readers at just $42.99.
KeySmart actually looks like a Swiss Army Knife — the difference is, it contains your keys instead of mini tools. When you need to unlock something, you simply swing out the relevant key.
Rated at 4.2 stars on Amazon, the device also connects to your phone via Bluetooth. Through the companion app, you can see where your keys were last recorded and make KeySmart chime. The same trick works in the other direction.
With a bottle opener and an LED light for seeing keyholes after dark, this organizer does it all.
It’s normally $59, but you can get KeySmart today for just $42.99.
KeySmart Pro Key Organizer with Tile Smart Location – $42.99
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Samsung needs to come up with its own MagSafe in 2021
Foldable displays and fast refresh rates are all fine and dandy, but it’s time for Samsung to take a step back and bring the masses something that will improve their day-to-day life. Call it MagSafe 2.0, or make up a name for it, but we want to see a MagSafe-like family of accessories released in 2021.
YouTube needs to spend 2021 getting its shit together
YouTube is the biggest video site in the world and a massive platform for movies, music, marketing, and misinformation. And after years of YouTube trying and failing to do what is needed, 2021 needs to be a big year for YouTube.