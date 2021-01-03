FinCEN is now interested in offshore crypto holdings, proposes new regulation By Cointelegraph

The United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, issued a brief note on Thursday announcing its intention to propose a change in the Bank Secrecy Act regarding reporting of foreign financial accounts holding digital currency. Currently, digital assets are not covered by the Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts regulations.
However, the notice indicates that FinCEN wishes to amend these regulations. This would require U.S. citizens to report cryptocurrency accounts held with foreign institutions if they are more than $10,000 in value.
