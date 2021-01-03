Falcons vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch Week 17 live streams online

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers already beat Matt Ryan’s Falcons two weeks ago, when they came back from a 24-7 deficit to win the game. Reminiscent of the Super Bowl a few years ago. It’s unfortunate for Matty Ice, but he has to end the season playing a tough opponent hungry for the playoffs. Here’s how to watch this game live and online from anywhere.
Usually, divisional games aren’t so close together, but for whatever reason, these two teams are playing again for the second time in three weeks. On December 20th the Falcons looked impressive and took a commanding lead over the Buccaneers and Tom Brady. Only to fold in the fourth quarter and give up 20+ unanswered points and lose at the end.
Now, the Falcons sit at (4-11) on the season with nothing left to play for, all while the Buccaneers are (10-5) that want to win but no matter what lose a tie-breaker against the Saints in the NFC South. So while this is a hugely important game for the Bucs, the Falcons are simply trying to win and rain on Tom Brady’s parade.
As long as the Buccaneers can beat the Falcons they’ll clinch a wildcard spot and have a chance at a post-season run. And for those unaware, that’s where Tom Brady excels. Vegas is only giving the Bucs a 6.5-point favorite, but we have a feeling it’ll be a bigger victory than that. Either way, here’s how you can watch the Bucs vs Falcons yourself.
Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Where and when?
It’s almost always sunny in Florida, and fans can expect a beautiful 70-degree gameday with a chance of rain showers scattered in-between. Kickoff is at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. Those in the UK can plan to watch it around 6pm.
How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online from outside your country
Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. First, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Bucs through a different setup than usual, we can help.
In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make things easy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s in another state or country, so you can watch whatever game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use, plus have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 choice thanks to the ease of use, security, and streaming speed. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world to start 2021, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Buccaneers game this weekend.
How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online in the U.S.
This game airs on FOX so most people should be able to watch it. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any FOX Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the plays, or just use cable. US fans can also try Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.
FOX Sports is also available on FuboTV, our favorite over-the-top streaming service for those that canceled cable. We love FuboTV because they provide all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to nearly all NFL games during the 2020-2021 NFL season. So if you’re trying to see who’s in or out for the playoffs, you’ll want to sign up today.
How to stream Falcons vs Buccaneers live in the UK
If you’re a Tom Brady fan living outside the US, you still have viewing options. Those in the UK can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love.
Sky Sports chooses what games they think are the best each week, but for week 17 they only have one listed, and it’s not the Bucs. Instead, watch Sunday’s clash with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every game of the 2020/21 season including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone, which shows every scoring play each Sunday. Even this late in the season, you’ll get to see the entire year play out. As an added bonus, they have previous seasons and all Super Bowls available on-demand so you can relive the Patriot’s last Super Bowl win.
As a reminder, if you’re not home in the UK but don’t want to miss the action, you can log into a UK or US IP address with a VPN to stream the game with ease.
How to stream Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Canada
Canadians have access to most NFL games thanks to a sweet streaming deal DAZN has with the National Football League. DAZN offers exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season. They don’t always show the game you want, so take a look first. Keep in mind that’s only the regular season and doesn’t include playoffs.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, which is quite the deal, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network, including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Australia
Mates down in Australia have a couple of options as well, with the main one being ESPN. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can use Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it first before you buy. Enjoy this NFC South showdown!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.