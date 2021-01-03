Home Business Ethereum targets $1K after ETH, altcoins rally versus Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Ethereum targets $1K after ETH, altcoins rally versus Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
Ethereum targets $1K after ETH, altcoins rally versus Bitcoin

Ether (ETH) has broken a critical price point against (BTC), signalling that altcoins may be about to see huge gains.

Cryptocurrency market overview. Source: Coin360

Data from Cointelegraph Markets, Coin360 and TradingView showed pass the essential 0.026 level in just one daily candle on Jan. 3.

ETH/BTC 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView