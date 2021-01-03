Ethereum Climbs 10% In Rally By .com

© Ethereum Climbs 10% In Rally



.com – was trading at $818.63 by 03:58 (08:58 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 10.32% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 1, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $92.74B, or 10.54% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $769.57 to $818.63 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 25.18%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $26.03B or 9.42% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $682.4734 to $818.6310 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 42.48% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,485.2 on the .com Index, up 13.41% on the day.

Tether was trading at $0.9999 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.10%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $639.04B or 72.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $21.34B or 2.43% of the total cryptocurrency market value.